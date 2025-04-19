'RCB gifting wins to visitors': Bengaluru MP PC Mohan after team's loss against Punjab at Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s dismal form at home continued as they suffered a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in a rain-affected IPL 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. BJP leader and Bengaluru MP PC Mohan.(X)

The latest loss sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with Bengaluru MP PC Mohan taking a sharp dig at the team. “RCB is treating Chinnaswamy like a charity, gifting wins to every visitor,” he said on social media.

(Also Read: On a tough wicket, David rides to RCB’s rescue)

Ironically, RCB has maintained a perfect winning record in away matches this season. All their victories so far have come outside their home ground, making their repeated stumbles in Bengaluru a growing concern for fans.

(Also Read: 'Similar to what they did on April 18, 2008': RCB draw fan-fire after collapse to 42/7 before Tim David averts disaster)

RCB vs PBKS match highlights

Friday’s encounter was reduced to 14 overs a side following evening showers. Sent in to bat, RCB got off to a shaky start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was Tim David who kept their hopes alive with a counter-attacking knock of 50* off 26 balls, steering the team to a modest 95 for 9. His innings was the lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming batting display.

Punjab Kings’ bowlers delivered a disciplined performance. Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen took two wickets each, exploiting the conditions effectively and never allowing RCB to build momentum.

In reply, Punjab chased down the target in just 12.1 overs. Nehal Wadhera led the charge with a brisk 33* off 19 balls, guiding his team home despite a strong showing from Josh Hazlewood, who finished with figures of 3 for 14.

With yet another home defeat, RCB’s inconsistency at Chinnaswamy has become a glaring contrast to their success on the road.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man dies by suicide after Facebook video accusing local politicians, others of harassment: Report)