'Similar to what they did on April 18, 2008': RCB draw fan-fire after collapse to 42/7 before Tim David averts disaster

After over two hours of drizzle-induced frustration, the crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium finally got to see some cricket, but what followed was a heartbreak for the home fans. Royal Challengers Bengaluru endured an absolute collapse in a rain-shortened 14-over contest, folding to a dismal 42/7 at one point before Tim David produced a power-hitting masterclass to power them to a competitive score of 95/9. PBKS celebrate a dismissal during their IPL 2025 match against RCB(PTI)

RCB’s misfortune began with the very first over. Arshdeep Singh got rid of Phil Salt with a steep bouncer that ballooned to Josh Inglis, and a couple of overs later, he dismissed Virat Kohli for just 1 with a cross-seam short ball that took the top edge and was well held by Marco Jansen running back. From 21/2, things only got worse.

Liam Livingstone’s poor season continued as he top-edged a reckless slog off Bartlett, who bowled with control and energy. The middle order then went into freefall. Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya both perished trying to counterattack, but it was Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen who truly ran riot through the middle overs.

Chahal picked up two crucial wickets – Rajat Patidar and Jitesh – both trying to go aerial. Jansen, meanwhile, accounted for Krunal with a snorter and Manoj Bhandage with a sharp inswinger that caught the pad. Harpreet Brar then inflicted back-to-back blows, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal.

From 21/2 to 42/7, RCB’s innings recovered after Tim David's brilliant six-hitting ensured the bowlers had something to work with. David made the most of Harpreet Brar's final over of the innings, smashing the bowler for three straight sixes, with a no ball resulting in another two runs, which ensured the batter reached his first IPL fifty in just 26 balls.

While most of RCB batters' shot selection bordered on desperation, David smashed powerful hits, clearing the ground with ease.

This continues RCB’s bizarre trend of failing to perform at home in IPL 2025 so far. Despite four wins overall and currently sitting third on the table, the Bengaluru-based side remains winless at the Chinnaswamy.