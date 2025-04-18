Bengaluru man dies by suicide after Facebook video accusing local politicians, others of harassment: Report

A 35-year-old man from Belur, near Bengaluru, died by suicide after posting a disturbing video on Facebook, in which he accused several individuals—including a local BJP leader and a councillor—of subjecting him to severe mental and physical harassment over the past two months. A Bengaluru man recorded a video on Facebook and died by suicide later.

According to an NDTV report, the deceased, identified as Praveen Gowda Belur, named at least six individuals in his video, stating that their relentless harassment had pushed him to the brink. Among those he held responsible were Kiran Gowda, Harish, Bhaskar Narayanappa, Doddahagade Madhu Gowda, and Saravana. Praveen urged law enforcement authorities to take strict action, particularly against Kiran Gowda, whom he blamed directly for his deteriorating mental health.

Praveen also made a serious allegation against a man named Krishna Gowda, accusing him of regularly harassing women via phone calls.

In a shocking claim, Praveen said that BJP Mandal president Muniraju Gowda, along with local councillor Bhagyamma and her husband Srinivas, had physically assaulted him. He alleged that he was invited to Muniraju's residence under the guise of a financial conversation, where he was ambushed by a group of people reportedly summoned by Bhagyamma and Srinivas. The assault lasted nearly two hours, during which his mobile phone was allegedly confiscated.

Hours after the video surfaced, Praveen was found dead—hanging from a tree near a school in Anekal, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked outrage and calls for a thorough investigation into the individuals named by Praveen.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).