Underage Bengaluru biker crashes into car during wheelie stunt on street, parents allegedly ghost the owner

Reckless wheelie stunts by teenagers and underage riders are emerging as a serious concern for Bengaluru residents and traffic authorities. Despite repeated warnings from the city’s traffic police, incidents involving minors performing dangerous stunts on two-wheelers continue to surface, putting both lives and property at risk. An underage biker in Bengaluru allegedly crashed into a car by doing wheelie stunt.

In one such recent episode, a resident from Bengaluru’s Nagarbhavi area took to social media to report that an underage rider rammed into his parked car while attempting a wheelie on a scooter. Sharing images of the damage, the resident, identified as Adarsh, said he confronted the child’s father at the spot, asked him to prioritise medical attention for the child, and exchanged contact details to resolve the matter amicably. However, Adarsh claimed that the parent later ignored his calls and failed to follow up on the issue.

The post quickly gained traction online, sparking outrage among citizens over the growing menace of stunt biking. Several users demanded stronger action from authorities, pointing out that such reckless acts not only damage property but also endanger lives.

"Even the parents must be held accountable for allowing their kids to handle vehicles when they can barely touch the ground," one user commented. Another demanded proof of strict enforcement: "Show us that you’ve actually booked the parents, like Mr. Anucheth promised."

Bengaluru Police issue strong warning

Earlier, the Bengaluru Traffic Police had issued strong warnings to parents, cautioning them against letting underage individuals ride two-wheelers. Authorities stated that violators could face a three-year jail term, a fine of ₹25,000, and even cancellation of the vehicle’s registration.

The police have already taken action in several cases—booking offenders, seizing scooters, and conducting counselling sessions for both minors and their guardians. Yet, despite these efforts, the persistence of such incidents highlights the need for stricter monitoring and community cooperation.