Ex-Karnataka DGP's wife ‘threw chilli powder’ at him before stabbing: ‘I've killed the monster'

Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's wife, Pallavi, threw chilli powder on his face before stabbing him to death, news agency PTI reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources. Police personnel investigate after former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru, Sunday night, April 20, 2025.(PTI)

Om Prakash, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found dead with stab wounds at his Bengaluru residence on April 20. His wife, a key suspect in the case, and daughter, Kriti, were detained for questioning.

"After a heated exchange of words, Pallavi threw chilli powder on Prakash's face," sources said.

As he scrambled for relief from the burning sensation, Pallavi stabbed him multiple times with a knife, killing him on the spot, they added.

Sources further claimed that she then made a video call to her friend and reportedly said: "I have killed the monster".

The murder case



A preliminary investigation has revealed that Pallavi stabbed Prakash “eight to 10 times” with a knife in his chest, abdomen and arms. The impact of the attack left blood stains across the house, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Initial investigations point towards a longstanding property dispute as the likely motive.

Prakash had bought land in his sister’s name and Pallavi was pressurising him to transfer the same to her. Another property was registered in his son son’s name, which also angered his wife.

The two quarrelled frequently, with the disputes escalating in the last few days.

“…Pallavi had put up a message on retired IPS officers’ WhatsApp group a few days ago accusing Prakash of putting a pistol to her temple and threatening to kill her,” an officer told Hindustan Times earlier.

In recent months, Pallavi reportedly made public complaints about her husband to other police families. On one occasion, she even staged a protest outside their house.