Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh injured after stones pelted on car

Maharashtra's former home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh sustained head injuries as his car was stoned at Belphata while he was returning to Katol near Nagpur on Monday evening. Injured ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (Image blurred by ANI)

Deshmukh (74) was taken to civil hospital in Katol for treatment and later shifted to Alexis Super Speciality hospital in Nagpur.

His son Salil is the NCP (SP) candidate and Deshmukh is campaigning full-time in the area.

Soon after the incident, MVA supporters marched to Katol police station, demanding immediate arrest of attackers.

Harrsh Poddar, the superintendent of Nagpur Rural police said, ``I am headed to the spot. The deputy SP and inspector are at the spot. We have started an investigation. We cant reached to any conclusion.’’

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat condemned the incident. ``There is no law and order in the district where the home minister hails from. I want immediate intervention from Election Commison,’’ Thorat said.

NCP SP’s chief spokespersons Mahesh Tapase said, ``EC must take serious note and cognisance of the same. A former home minister is pelted with stones. One has to see if it's politically motivated.’’

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said on X.com, “The attack is unfotunate and alarming. I condemn it. No one ever attacked rivals in election time, but law and order in Nagpur district is bad.”

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, ``Its an attack in Nagpur - the city of (current) home minister. It is unfortunate. One has to see if its a political conspiracy or a plot to kill him. Some days back, he had come with a book making many revelations. I condemn this.’’

Deshmukh was home minister in the previous MVA government. He was arrested by the ED for his involvement in money laundering and alleged corruption.