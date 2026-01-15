The special court for public representatives on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA B Nagendra in connection with the Karnataka Valmiki Development Corporation corruption case. Ex-minister given anticipatory bail in Valmiki Corp case

The court imposed several conditions, including a bond of ₹2 lakh and two sureties, and instructed Nagendra not to intimidate or influence witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

Nagendra had filed the anticipatory bail application following the CBI notice. “We feared arrest due to the summons issued by the CBI, and the court’s order has provided temporary relief,” people close to the former minister said. The court had heard the arguments on January 13 and reserved the order for January 14, ultimately granting him relief.

During the hearing, the investigation officer presented the probe details before the court. “CID and ED have investigated the beneficiaries of the Valmiki scam. Further work is ongoing to identify all recipients of the funds. Some details of the investigation cannot be disclosed publicly. Raids were conducted in Mumbai as well. The scam money was converted into gold and bullion. Nagendra, his associates, and certain shell companies were involved,” the officer informed, presenting two suitcases of documents as evidence.

Nagendra’s defense lawyers argued, “The transactions between B Nagendra and Nekkanti Nagaraj were purely personal. They have no connection with the tenders or contracts cited by CBI. My client is not involved in the alleged corruption.”

The special court considered the arguments and granted anticipatory bail, preventing immediate arrest while the investigation continues. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had also attached immovable properties worth ₹8.07 crore belonging to Nagendra in connection with the case. The allegations involve illegal transfers from Karnataka Valmiki ST Development Corporation bank accounts to fake accounts, followed by diversion through shell companies.

With the court’s order, Nagendra will remain on bail while investigations by CBI and ED continue, and the authorities are still tracing assets and financial trails linked to the scam.