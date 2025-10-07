New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday favoured a scheme of facilities and amenities for out-boarded military cadets so that they could be rehabilitated, both medically and otherwise. Expect scheme of facilities to be provided to out-boarded cadets for rehabilitation: SC

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan observed this while hearing a suo motu case on difficulties faced by cadets who were medically discharged from military institutes on account of disabilities suffered during training programmes.

Senior advocate Rekha Palli, who was appointed as an amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, gave her written submissions indicating certain suggestions regarding medical assistance, financial support, educational and resettlement options and insurance coverage for the out-boarded officer cadets.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said these suggestions could be considered by experts at the service headquarters and, thereafter, recommendations could be made to the Ministry of Defence.

Bhati said subsequently, the ministries of defence and finance could jointly consider the recommendations.

"In these circumstances, we request the ASG to place a copy of this written submission and communicate about the same to the concerned authorities in the service headquarters who could accordingly carry out the aforesaid exercise at the earliest and in the most befitting manner...," the bench said.

The bench was also informed that the number of out-boarded cadets was about 699.

"Hence, it is expected that a scheme of facilities and amenities would be provided to these out-boarded officer cadets so that they could be rehabilitated, both medically as well as otherwise, in their future life," the bench said.

During the hearing, the bench observed that such cadets cannot be treated as ex-servicemen as they were not formally inducted into the defence forces.

"See, they have not been formally inducted into the defence forces. They are in between. If they are not yet commissioned, they can't be treated as ex-servicemen," it said.

The bench observed there could be a programme or a scheme for these out-boarded cadets even though they were not treated on par with ex-servicemen.

"So you think on those lines. There is no need to treat them on par with ex-servicemen," it said.

The amicus referred to an earlier report by a committee of experts, set up by the Ministry of Defence, concerning review of service and pension matters, including potential disputes, minimising litigation and strengthening institutional mechanisms related to redressal of grievances.

She said it was not known as to what further steps were being taken on the report by the concerned departments.

The bench was told there was a need for the system to first recognise and thereafter formulate a scheme for the benefit of such cadets, both monetarily as well as otherwise including health facilities.

The bench observed that the authorities concerned could carry out the exercise by first of all recognising the status and position of out-boarded cadets in the entire scheme of training of officers, who but for the unfortunate injuries sustained in the training, would have been commissioned as officers in the respective services.

It posted the matter for hearing on November 18.

On September 4, the Centre assured the top court that medical facilities under the "Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme" will be provided to cadets who were discharged from military institutes owing to disabilities suffered during training.

The bench was informed that starting August 29, all such cadets were included in the ECHS scheme, and the one-time subscription fee was also waived for them.

On the issue of monetary benefit, the court had noted the ex-gratia amount with effect from 2017 and called for its enhancement, particularly bearing in mind the current state of inflation and price rise.

With regard to the insurance scheme currently in existence, the court had observed it may not be adequate and said efforts could be made to enhance the insurance cover for the out-boarded cadets.

On August 12, the top court took suo motu cognisance of a media report, which flagged the issue of these cadets.

They were stated to be a part of training at the nation's top military institutes, such as the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy .

According to the media report, there are around 500 officer cadets who were medically discharged from these military institutes since 1985, due to varying degrees of disability incurred during training, and are now staring at mounting medical bills with an ex-gratia monthly payment that's far short of what they need.

In NDA alone, it was reported, there were around 20 such cadets, who were medically discharged in just five years, between 2021 and July 2025.

The report further highlighted the plight of these cadets because, according to the rules, they were not entitled to the status of ex-servicemen , which would have made them eligible under the ECHS for free treatment at military facilities and empanelled hospitals, since their disabilities took place during training before they were commissioned as officers.

Unlike soldiers in this category, entitled to ESM status, all that these officer cadets got was an ex-gratia payment of up to ₹40,000 per month depending on the extent of disability an amount that fell far short of basic needs.

