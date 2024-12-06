Expedite processing of forest clearances immediately: Centre

The Union environment ministry has asked the governments of states and Union territories (UTs) to immediately expedite the time taken to process forest clearances for various infrastructure and other projects that involve diversion of forest land. The review showed that instead of the 30 days within which smaller projects involving diversion of forest land up to 5 hectares have to be processed according to the new forest conservation rules, it actually takes over 60 days. (HT File)

It has also sought regular review by the Principal Secretary (Forests) or the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, to assess the time being taken by various authorities in processing the proposals and directed that strict warnings be issued to officers not adhering to the timelines prescribed under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023.

In a letter dated November 22 addressed to the states and UTs , the ministry said it carried out a review of the time taken to process forest clearances. “It was observed that time lines prescribed in the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam are not being adhered to by the processing authorities in the State/UTs,” the letter added.

In many cases, time being taken by the processing authorities is almost twice that prescribed in the rules, though officials did not specify on what may be causing the delay.

“The matter has been viewed very seriously in the ministry and it was desired that all processing authorities in the state/UT should strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines as provided in the rules,” the letter, available on Parivesh website, added.

The review showed that instead of the 30 days within which smaller projects involving diversion of forest land up to 5 hectares have to be processed according to the new forest conservation rules, it actually takes over 60 days. Similarly, for projects involving 5-40 ha the timeline is not the maximum of 70 days as prescribed by the rules but 126 days . The delay is even more for projects over 40ha.

The Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023 mandate a project screening committee for initial screening of every project. This committee is expected to meet at least twice every month. It is expected to examine the proposal and give its recommendation to the state government. The creation of the committee was expected to reduce the time taken to grant clearances to projects involving diversion of forest land.Before the new rules were notified it would sometimes take up to a year to screen a project , leading to a huge delay in granting forest clearances. The rules have also shifted the onus of ensuring forest rights of forest dwellers are settled, before forest diversion, on to the state governments.

A similar letter was also sent to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change of India regional offices on November 22, which said that currently, 76 inspection reports are pending with the regional offices out of which 65 are pending for a period of more than one month. The letter warned of consequences in case timelines are not followed strictly.

Experts said that the communication highlighted two complex realities related to regulating forests.

“Firstly, forest lands are a subject of federal distribution of powers and timeline for decision making needs to recognise these negotiations. Secondly, forest land diversions are difficult to rush because the regulatory process needs to navigate rights of communities and multiple government agencies. It may be useful to gather all the challenges on why there are delays in the procedure and design a process that is cognizant of ground realities and committed to conserving forests,” said Kanchi Kohli, an independent policy expert.