Expelled by Lalu, Tej Pratap invites RJD to join his alliance ahead of Bihar election: ‘Jinko humara mazak udana hai…’

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday invited the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the Congress to join him as he announced the formation of a coalition of five minor parties to contest the upcoming assembly election. Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav addressing a press conference in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from RJD by his father in May, made the announcement at a press conference, which was also attended by national presidents of the five parties.

The five parties are Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP).

Tej Pratap also announced that he will contest the assembly election, due later this year, from the Mahua seat, which he represented until 2020, when the RJD shifted him to Hasanpur.

"Jinko humara mazak udana hai, hasi udana hai, udatey rahe… (people are free to make fun of me, but I will tread my own path). Our coalition will move forward together to ensure social justice, social rights, and the complete transformation of Bihar. If people give us the mandate, we will work towards the development of the state. We will work to fulfill the dreams of Ram Manohar Lohia, Karpoori Thakur and Jayaprakash Narayan," Tej Pratap said.

Yadav said he will contest the polls from the Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate. In 2020, Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD won the seat by defeating Ashma Parveen of the Janata Dal (United).

"People are supporting me, and a large number of people are now connected with my 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav', a social media platform to reach out to people," he added.

Responding to a question if his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav would contest against him from the Mahua assembly constituency, Tej Pratap replied, "Tejashwi Yadav won’t contest from Mahua ever. I have always blessed him… No, we are not on talking terms.”

“You know we have blown the trumpet to contest elections and have worked for Mahua in the past. In elections, one has to find allies, similarly, they felt that they should join Team Tej Pratap. Many enemies will hear through your channel, but we will work. I will not comment on anyone,” he added.

The former Bihar minister was expelled from the party on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka.

He, however, later deleted the social media post, claiming that his page was "hacked".

Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his “irresponsible behaviour”.

A few days later, after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

His expulsion came barely a few months ahead of the Bihar assembly poll, which the RJD will fight under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from PTI)