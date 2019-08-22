Expelled nun files defamation case against priest in Kerala

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:34 IST

A day after she was locked up in her convent, expelled nun Lucy Kalapura, one of the first to speak out against former Jallandhar bishop Franco Mullakkal who is facing rape charges brought by a nun, filed a police compliant against a priest of the Mananthawady diocese in Wayanad and five nuns of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation for trying to defame her.

The police registered a case against Father Noble Thomas and the five nuns for allegedly circulating a video portraying the expelled nun in bad light. In the video Father Noble, who works in the diocese’s public relations team, is seen criticizing the nun and claiming that she brought two men into the convent through the kitchen door.

The two men, it turned out, were journalists who came to report on the nun being locked up. “It was a deliberate attempt to portray me in bad light. It is nothing but character assassination,” Kalapura said.

“There are many attempts to smoke me out of the convent. Since I have filed an appeal against my expulsion I will not leave the convent till I get information from the Vatican. I am expecting more trouble,” she added. Noble said he just forwarded a video sent to him by nuns of the convent and it was not intended to hurt anyone.

