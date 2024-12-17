Experts lay down circularity plan for 7 key sectors in India to cut waste

Solar waste is expected to increase three times to reach 340 kt by 2030, analysis by India’s G20 Secretariat, Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW), RMI, World Resources Institute (WRI) along with authors from several think tanks said. Around 100 kilo tonnes (kt) of solar waste has already been generated as of the financial year 2023. (Representative file photo)

“Unlocking India’s Circular Waste Economy Potential for Sustainability” captures how this waste can be utilised in seven key sectors including: solar panels, batteries, steel, construction and demolition, agricultural waste, wastewater, and municipal solid waste.

The addition of new solar capacities by 2030 to meet India’s nationally determined contribution targets under Paris Agreement could create cumulative solar waste of 19 million tonnes by 2050, experts said.

The paper recommends an improvement in product design to --using recycled aluminium in frames, solar glass in new modules; reduce use of critical minerals such as copper and silver, eliminate use of toxic metals; reusing of components in new modules and recycling of solar waste.

Clean technologies could account for 43% of global copper demand by 2050 in case of a net zero by 2050 scenario. However, in the same scenario, systematic recycling of solar panels can meet 20% of the solar PV industry demand for aluminium, copper, glass, and silicon.

Similarly, between 2010-2050, India’s urban population is expected to more than double and urban land cover will quintuple.

Massive real estate and infrastructure development will be needed to accommodate the growth.

India is adding 700-900 million square metres of floor space annually. It is estimated that India will need to develop 15 sqkm of land everyday till 2050. This growth implies an exponential increase in construction and demolition waste. The lost potential of C&D waste reuse and recycling leads to greater natural resource extraction.

The National Resource Efficiency Policy 2019 estimated a sixfold growth in resource consumption between 1970-2015 alongside resource extraction rate per acre of three times that of the world average. But this can be reduced dramatically by ensuring circularity, experts said.

“India is experiencing significant economic growth, with its GDP reaching $3.4 trillion in 2023 and a projected growth rate of 7% through 2024. Industrial production and urbanisation are transforming the nation, driving an ever-increasing demand for resources. At this critical juncture, India faces two potential paths: continuing with the traditional business-as-usual approach to industrial development or embracing a more sustainable and regenerative model based on circularity,” the report states.

Circularity refers to an economic system designed to eliminate waste, maximise resource efficiency, and maintain products and materials at their highest quality for as long as possible, authors state.

“Circular economy offers a really compelling solution to the dilemma that India is facing of urbanisation and industrialisation. India’s vibrant startup ecosystem and digital advancements position us uniquely to revolutionise resource management and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. To achieve this, we must work collectively — government, industry, think tanks, and civil society — to build an ecosystem that embeds circularity at scale. If we can find a solution for India, we will deliver a model for the Global South and the world. The release of this paper is a critical step, but its success depends on relentless action to ensure these recommendations translate into policy, innovation, and real-world impact,” said Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa for India said during the launch of the report.

The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration under India’s Presidency decided: “In order to endeavour to decouple our economic growth from environmental degradation and enhance sustainable consumption and production, including primary resource consumption while supporting economic growth, we acknowledge the critical role played by circular economy, extended producer responsibility and resource efficiency in achieving sustainable development.”