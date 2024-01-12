Explain, says HC as Goa CM’s institute gets 3 cr meant for mining-affected areas

A foundation set up to address issues such as pollution in areas affected by major mineral mining sanctioned ₹3 crore to a nursing college linked to chief minister Pramod Sawant in August, prompting the Bombay high court at Goa to seek an explanation from the state government. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)

The high court on January 9 asked the state advocate general to file an affidavit in this regard as it heard an environmental NGO’s petition alleging North Goa District Mineral Foundation misused its funds. The petitioner argued the sanction “does not appear to be for the purpose for which the fund is to be utilised in terms of the statutory prescription.”

₹3 crore was sanctioned for Sai Nursing Institute following a proposal from the skill development and entrepreneurship directorate.

Sawant’s Sai Nursing Society established the college in 2014 in the chief minister’s constituency of Sankhalim, which has many shuttered mines.

Mineral foundations were set up in each Goa district affected by mining for major minerals in line with Section 9B of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. They are mandated to fund drinking water supply, environment preservation and pollution control measures, health care, education, welfare of women and children, livelihood and skill development, sanitation, etc.