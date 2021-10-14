Explained: How affiliation with Sainik School will benefit govt, private schools

The central government's decision to clear the proposal of affiliation of 100 schools, including both private and public, with the Sainik School Society has been called a historic decision.

According to people aware of the developments, these Sainik Schools will now be sharing their expertise and experience with capable and qualified private educational institutions.

This is a unique initiative to promote public-private partnership, they further said.

How will the move benefit the schools?

The government said that the move will open up untapped potential of private schools, adding that the Sainik School society will actively engage with them and provide assistance is establishing required quality infrastructure and other aspects of the curriculum.

An estimated 5,000 students are expected to receive admission in Class 6 in 100 such affiliated schools in the first phase.

The people cited above also said that these private affiliated schools will function in an exclusive vertical, distinct and different from existing Sainik Schools of the defence ministry.

The expected impact of the government's decision

Experts say that the integration of the Sainik Schools education system with regular board is expected to create academically strong, physically fit, culturally aware, intellectually adept, skillful youth and well-rounded citizens.

The students from these schools will be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields, the people aware of the developments said.

According to the government, this will provide cost-effective ways in reaching out to larger populations across all regions in the country.

The support from the government

The Sainik School Society, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of defence, will provide affiliation to interested private or government schools based on certain objective criteria related to academic and infrastructure.

The scheme envisages to provide annual fee support of 50% of fee (subject to an upper limit of ₹40,000 per annum) for 50% of the class strength (subject to an upper limit of 50 students) per year from Class 6 onwards to class 12, on merit-cum-means basis.

Initially, the total maximum expenditure on account of fee rebate will amount to ₹20 lakhs per class per school per year.

Requirements from schools

The schools which are interested in affiliation should have adequate infrastructure in terms of land, buildings, sports facilities.

Boarding facility for the students is not mandatory but they are expected to follow a routine of 10 hours per day for engaging the students in various academic and extra curricular activities.

They should follow a standard common uniform which will be prescribed by the Sainik School society.