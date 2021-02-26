Explosive found near Antilia was made by Nagpur-based company: Report
- A green Scorpio SUV was found parked on Carmichael Road some 600 meters away from Mukhesh Ambani’s residence Antila on Altamount Road.
Explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home on Thursday were manufactured by Nagpur-based Solar Industries, a company dealing in commercial explosives. AK Srivastava, senior general manager of Solar Industries, told news agency ANI that the company has been informed by the Mumbai Police of the same. Mumbai Police, as part of its ongoing investigation, inquired the company of the procedure used to manufacture them.
“We have received info from Mumbai that it's our product. Police asked us the procedure of manufacturing and sale of the products. We have briefed them,” said Srivastava.
Srivastava also said that each box manufactured by Solar Industries comes with its unique bar code and if the details of the box are provided to the company, then they can help track which area it was sold in and who received the product.
“If we get details of the box (which contained gelatin) with barcode, we'll be able to say in what area, at what time and to whom did the product go. If it is a loose cartridge, it contains only product's and our company's name,” he said as quoted by ANI.
A green Scorpio SUV was found parked on Carmichael Road some 600 meters away from Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on Altamount Road. The police recovered 20 loose Gelatin sticks from the vehicle and a letter. The letter, addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, termed Thursday’s scare a trailer. The SUV was found to be stolen from Vikroli. The original licence plate was swapped with one belonging to a car in Ambani’s security detail. The original owner of the SUV had lodged a police complaint about the stolen vehicle a week ago.
