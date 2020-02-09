Explosives being traded freely in state, says West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

india

With municipal elections just a few months away, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar questioned how polls could be held in a non-violent manner when explosives are being traded freely in the state.

“Every time there is a blast in the state my heart bleeds because it harms someone or the other. How can elections be held in a non-violent manner when explosives are being traded freely?” Dhankhar said in Kolkata on Sunday.

While civic polls in Bengal are scheduled to be held later this year, assembly elections are due in 2021.

Recently, crude bombs were recovered from Birbhum and East Burdwan districts in the state. In January, at least four persons, including two women, were killed in an explosion in an illegal fireworks industry at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district of south Bengal prompting political parties to question whether explosive were stored in the factories.

On Friday the governor was seen exchanging pleasantries with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state legislative assembly.

The Trinamool Congress, however, criticized the Governor’s statements on Sunday.

“The governor is disturbed for many reasons. He is tweeting every day. I wonder why he became the governor. He could have been a fine politician. Raj Bhavan is speaking in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal,” said Partha Chatterjee, state education minister.