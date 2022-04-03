Express train derails, two injured near Nashik

A total of 11 coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)–Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali railway stations in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, a Central Railway official said.

The derailment occurred near Nashik at around 3.10pm, which resulted in injury to one passenger while no death was reported, official said.

“Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on the down line at around 3.10 pm on 3.4.2022. An Accident Relief Train (ART) from Manmad and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Bhusaval in Maharashtra, and a medical van from Igatpuri were rushed to the derailment spot.

“Two minor injuries in train derailment in Nashik have been reported and both the injured have been given primary treatment. There is no need for them to be hospitalised and no deaths have been reported in the incident,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

After the incident, passengers were brought to Nashik Road railway station, and an outstation train from Nashik Road to Jaynagar is being planned.

The Central Railway has also launched an investigation into the derailment of the outstation train.

Seven coaches that did not derail along with the engine were moved towards Nashik Road railway station and remaining passengers were taken to Nashik Road railway station in 11 buses. A train has left from Mumbai that will reach Nashik Road railway station and the passengers will be shifted in the train that will head towards Jaynagar in Bihar.

“As the train coaches were Linke Hofmann Busch( LHB) there was no incident of capsizing. The coaches just got derailed that resulted in minimal injury to passengers,” said a senior Central Railway official.

On Sunday, outstation trains leaving from Mumbai towards other parts of the country were impacted due to the derailment, and their movement was restricted.

Ten outstation trains operating from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra were cancelled, and six trains were diverted, the official said.