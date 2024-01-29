 Ex-Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti is new TRAI chief | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ex-Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti is new TRAI chief

Ex-Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti is new TRAI chief

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 10:27 PM IST

The post of TRAI chairman has been lying vacant for four months since P D Vaghela's retirement on September 30.

Former Railway Board chairman and CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti has been appointed as the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The post of TRAI chairman has been lying vacant for four months since PD Vaghela's retirement on September 30.

Anil Kumar Lahoti.
Anil Kumar Lahoti.

The 1984 batch Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer has been appointed as TRAI chief “for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until he attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier”, a government order reads.

His educational background includes a degree in Civil Engineering with a Gold Medal from Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior, and a Master of Engineering in Structures from the University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee).

During his more than 36 years of career in railways, Lahoti worked in various capacities over Central, Northern, North Central, Western and West Central Railways and in Railway Board.

Notable highlights of Lahoti's career include his tenure as the General Manager of Central Railway, where he oversaw remarkable achievements in freight and parcel traffic, alongside substantial revenue growth through innovative non-fare avenues, according to the ministry of railways.

“He successfully steered and resolved the vexed issue of expansion of air conditioned sub-urban services in Mumbai. During his tenure, Central Railway recorded a quantum jump in execution and commissioning of infrastructure projects and commissioned the long awaited 5th & 6th line between Diva and Thane in Mumbai,” the release says.

Lahoti's contributions extend to his role as Divisional Railway Manager of Lucknow, Northern Railway, where he spearheaded initiatives to enhance freight movement and elevate passenger amenities across the division.

As chief administrative officer (construction) and chief engineer (construction) on Northern Railway, Lahoti is credited for executing a large number of infrastructure projects of new lines, doubling and multi-tracking of track, yard remodelling, important bridges, and station construction. The Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi and the Ajmeri Gate side station building of New Delhi station were also planned by him, according to the ministry.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
