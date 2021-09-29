Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Indira Kumari, her husband sent to jail for 5 years in funds misappropriation case

A special court on Wednesday convicted former Tamil Nadu minister R Indira Kumari, her husband Babu and a retired IAS officer in a funds misappropriation case dating back to 1996.

The court dedicated for the trial of lawmakers sentenced the accused to five years of imprisonment, news agency ANI reported.

Soon after the verdict was pronounced, Kumari was rushed to a hospital as she complained of breathing trouble.

Former Tamil Nadu minister Indira Kumari, her husband Babu convicted in a misappropriation of funds case, filed in 1996. Special Court for MLAs and MPs sentenced them to 5-year imprisonment. — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

The accused were involved in the misuse of government funds during Kumari's tenure as social welfare minister when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was in power with the late J Jayalalithaa at the helm between 1991 and 1996. Kumari had joined the M Karunanidhi-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 2006.

According to the prosecution, the accused had siphoned off public money in the name of creating trusts committed towards the education sector, a report in The Times of India said, leading to the government incurring losses worth lakhs.

The chargesheet in the case was filed in 2004, but the case had been pending for over 17 years. Wednesday’s verdict was pronounced by additional sessions judge N Alicia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON