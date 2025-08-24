Mumbai metro timings extended for Ganpati festival from August 27. Details

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday announced extended operating hours for Metro Lines 2A and 7 during Ganeshotsav, with services running until midnight from August 27 to September 6. Systra India has also moved the Bombay high court to get its termination in the capacity of general consultant from Mumbai Metro lines of 5, 7A and 9 revoked.(HT Photo)

The decision was taken to handle the expected surge in passengers during the 10-day Ganesh festival, which draws massive crowds across Mumbai.

MMRDA said in a release that the last trains from Andheri West on Line 2A and Gundavali on Line 7 will now depart at 12 am, instead of the usual 11 pm, reported news agency PTI.

“In this period, trains will run more frequently during weekday peak hours and with a 10-minute headway on Sundays, ensuring safe, reliable, and convenient travel for all,” said MMRDA chief Sanjay Mukherjee.

Frequency and operations during Ganeshotsav

The Yellow Line of the Mumbai metro (Line 2A) runs between Dahisar (East) and Andheri (West), while the Red Line (Line 7) connects Dahisar (East) to Gundavali in Andheri (East). Together, the two corridors play a crucial role in easing travel across Mumbai’s western suburbs, especially during peak festive periods.

Currently, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) operates 317 services on weekdays, with trains running every 5 minutes 50 seconds during peak hours and every 9 minutes 30 seconds during non-peak hours. On weekends, 256 services are run with headways of 8 minutes 6 seconds during peak and 10 minutes 25 seconds during non-peak hours.

MMMOCL managing director Rubal Agarwal said the extended services will not only help manage the festive rush but also give citizens the option to reach popular Ganesh pandals without the hassle of traffic.