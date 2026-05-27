‘Extreme heat in India, a result of worsening climate change’

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over central and northwest India during next two to three days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Wednesday.

A pedestrian carries an umbrella on a hot summer day as he walks along a street in Chennai on May 27, 2026. (AFP)

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Large parts of the country recorded a prolonged hot spell for a week now, further accentuated by warm nights in many places.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change said that extreme heat over India is a result of worsening climate change, largely driven by the world burning colossal amounts of coal, oil and gas. He also said that solar and other renewable energy sources helped in meeting day-time peaks, and India’s strong steps to ramp up solar power have been a benefit.

“Large parts of India are already experiencing a punishing summer of extreme heat, with severe human and economic impacts, and the main culprit is worsening climate change, largely driven by the world burning colossal amounts of coal, oil and gas. These are testing times for those living in homes without cooling or working long hours outdoors. These extremes drive home the importance of measures to adapt to climate impacts, globally,” Stiell said.

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{{^usCountry}} India’s large renewable energy capacity has helped, he said. “India has also seen record breaking peak electricity demand in recent days. Solar and other renewable energy sources have helped in meeting day-time peaks, and India’s strong steps to ramp up solar power have been a benefit, ” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s large renewable energy capacity has helped, he said. “India has also seen record breaking peak electricity demand in recent days. Solar and other renewable energy sources have helped in meeting day-time peaks, and India’s strong steps to ramp up solar power have been a benefit, ” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The heat extremes over India are a reminder of the potential of homegrown clean energy and energy efficiency measures which could help provide cooling to the most vulnerable, and more secure and affordable electricity to help power homes, businesses, vital health services and electric transport,” Stiell said. He also added that this heat spell is doubly challenging, “coming amid the current fossil fuel cost crisis – with spiraling prices for imported fossil fuels around the world” due to the West Asia conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The heat extremes over India are a reminder of the potential of homegrown clean energy and energy efficiency measures which could help provide cooling to the most vulnerable, and more secure and affordable electricity to help power homes, businesses, vital health services and electric transport,” Stiell said. He also added that this heat spell is doubly challenging, “coming amid the current fossil fuel cost crisis – with spiraling prices for imported fossil fuels around the world” due to the West Asia conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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He said it is a “double-reminder of the need for nations to move even faster to renewables, for energy security, affordability and protection of population and economies”.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Climate and Meteorology, Skymet Weather, said, “This spell has been quite prolonged. It is mainly because of hot, dry westerly winds coming into India. There has been no weather system to break this spell. Nights have also been extremely warm making it extremely uncomfortable for people.”

There is likely to be a reduction in maximum temperatures and abatement of heat wave conditions from May 29 onwards.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over northeast and adjoining east India during next two to three days and over south peninsular India, and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till May 29.

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IMD warned of moderate to severe thunderstorm activity with squally wind speed reaching up to 70kmph over northwest India, central India and east India between May 28 to May 30.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was in the range of 45-47°C over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Vidarbha and 40-45°C over rest parts of the country except north east India, west Himalayan region, west coast and interior Tamil Nadu.

The highest maximum temperature of 47.4°C was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and 28; with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets over east Uttar Pradesh Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 27.

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Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over west Rajasthan during May 27 to 29; east Rajasthan on May 28; with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets over west Rajasthan on May 28.

Heat wave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh till May 29; Chhattisgarh on May 28 with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over west Madhya Pradesh; east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on May 28.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jayashree Nandi I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

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