Heat wave likely to continue over central India till month end: IMD

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue to prevail over central India till end of the month, India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Saturday. People walk amidst severe heatwave conditions on a hot summer day in Varanasi. (P)

In its advisory, IMD said the heat wave is likely to impact northwest India during May 24 to 29 and over east peninsular India during May 23 to 26.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Northeast and adjoining east India during next four to five days.

Southwest monsoon further advanced into some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, southwest, southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Andaman Sea on Saturday.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin Area, southwest, southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea during next three to four days, IMD said.

IMD forecast monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26 with a model error of ± four days. The normal date for monsoon arrival is June 1.

On Friday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 45-47°C over central India, adjoining Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, east and north Peninsular India and 40 to 45°C over rest parts of the country except parts of Northeast India, Western Himalayan region and west south peninsular India.

The highest maximum temperature of 47.2°C was reported at Brahmpuri in Vidarbha.

Heat wave conditions are likely in isolated/some pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh; Vidarbha till May 29; with severe heat wave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh; East Madhya Pradesh; Vidarbha during the same period.

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Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till May 29 with severe heat wave conditions likely in some/many pockets till May 27.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Rajasthan till May 29 with severe heat wave conditions likely in isolated/some pockets over west Rajasthan till May 29.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Telangana till May 26, and in isolated pockets over west Jharkhand till May 25; Bihar on May 24; interior Odisha; Chhattisgarh till May 27.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal on May 24; coastal Odisha till May 27; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on May 24.

Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over interior Odisha till May 27; Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha on May 24.

“Today there may be a marginal fall in temperature because of the thunderstorm activity but that will be short-lived. Heat will increase and it will continue to impact large parts of the country over the next five days. There is a western disturbance but it is impacting only the upper reaches of Western Himalayas. There is no such activity over the plains. Only dry thunder or dust storm,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

The western disturbance is a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

A trough is running from Punjab to southwest Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels.

A fresh western disturbance likely to affect Northwest India from May 28.

There is a red category warning for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas for next two days and orange category warning for large parts of northwest and central India for next five days.

Over areas with red category warning, there is a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages. Extreme care needed for vulnerable people.

Over orange alert areas, there is likely to be high temperature and increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

There is high health concern for vulnerable people including infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases. IMD recommended to avoid heat exposure, dehydration and encouraged to keep cool.

There is now a more than 90% chance of El Nino conditions developing during June, July, August period as per the latest forecast by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In India, an El Nino is associated with a harsher summer and weaker monsoon.