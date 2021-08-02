Extreme weather linked to climate crisis shrivels farms

Extreme-weather events, widely held to be the impacts of climate crisis, have shriveled farms in some states, as widespread flooding in states such as Maharashtra and a drought in the northeast, especially in Assam, could trim yields, analysts have said.

Changing climate patterns in India are a reality now, climatologists say. It is also taking a toll on agriculture, which supports nearly half of all Indians, they add.

Overall, the monsoon, the rain-bearing system that waters nearly 60% of the country’s net-sown area, is forecast to be normal or average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, this is a forecast for a four-month average (June-September), but rainfall has been geographically and “temporally” very skewed, according the IMD’s data.

This means some areas have received normal rainfall, while others have received most of its rainfall within a very short spell, which points to a truant monsoon.

Experts hold that longer dry spells and short periods of very heavy rainfall are tell-tale signs of climate crisis’s impact on the monsoon. The rain-bearing system is critical for drinking, power and farming.

When harvests are robust, they contribute to nearly one-half of the demand for goods and services in the economy, mainly from rural consumers. Nearly half of all motorcycles, for instance, are sold in rural markets, according to market data.

“It is now widely agreed by scientists that the number of rainy days will decrease due to the impacts of climate crisis but total quantum of rainfall will remain same,” said KJ Ramesh, a former chief of the IMD.

This means there will be segments or periods of very heavy rain, followed large gaps, which doesn’t bode well for the farm sector. “Crops need evenly distributed rains to be bountiful,” said Jeet Singh Sandhu, vice-chancellor of the SKN Agricultural University, Jaipur.

Farmers depend on the monsoon to plant a variety of crops, such as rice, cotton, sugarcane, soybeans, corn and peanuts, among other crops with the start of the rainy season from June 1.

Around June 19, the rains tapered off and took a long pause, impeding sowing. Then towards the second week of July, the monsoon reactivated, dumping heavy spells of rainfall within a week in several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, damaging crops and, reportedly, over 100 people.

The skewed pattern meant that June rainfall was 10% surplus, while in July, the rains turned 7% below normal.

As rains gathered pace, sowing of kharif crops quickened. Yet, while they are nearly normal for this time of the year, planting is below last year’s levels.

Farmers have sown crops in about 84.6 million hectares, down 4% than the 89 million hectares sown last year. The rains, however, pulled sowing up to a level considered normal, which is 84 million hectares or the average of the past five years.

Flooding in states, such as Maharashtra, has destroyed crops, which could result in lower output, analysts said. “There have been widespread damage to various crops, like soyabean and a variety of fruits and vegetables in districts such as Satara, Ratnagiri and Raigad,” said Prakash Kumawat, an official of the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Committee in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, in the usually rain-surplus Assam, authorities have declared a drought in paddy hubs, such as Sarupathar and Golaghat, as rainfall so far has been 20% deficient, an official requesting anonymity.

“These are also the main tea-growing belts, which have seen deficient rainfall,” the official said.

According to figures put out by Maharashtra, devastating floods that began after heavy rains started on July 22 have killed at least 200.

“Officials are still assessing the damage, which is normal practice so it is difficult to estimate the total cropped area damaged by rains,” said Sirish Jamdade, the western state’s joint director of horticulture who superannuated in May.

In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall helped improve sowing after the weather rain dry last month. “The rains helped sowing. But if very heavy rainfall continues, waterlogging will damage crops such as soyabean,” said RS Kaushal, a former official of the state’s agriculture department.

The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for Madhya Pradesh, which correlates to hazardous rainfall that can damage crops and pose risk to lives.

Latest research, cited by the state-run Indian Council of Agricultural Research study, shows the impact of climate crisis will be increasingly felt, especially through extreme weather.

In Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, rice-growing Maltos tribespeople are fending off new pests, attributed to changing temperature and rainfall patterns, according to a 2016 study by researcher Hoinu Kipgen Lamtinhoi, who conducted the research for the Fellowship of India Commission on Relief.

“The state’s Action Plan for Climate Change too flags these changes”, said Lamtinhoi. These changes are capable of stoking social conflicts. Lamtinhoi’s research shows that crop-shriveling pests have led Maltos to move into areas dominated by Santhal tribes downhill, leading to clashes.

Apple belts in Himachal Pradesh have been moving to higher altitudes for want of sufficient cold weather, according to an ICAR study.

Crop-damaging spring hailstorms have become common in central India. A sudden temperature spike in Punjab in 2010 cut wheat yields by 26% that year, according to the Ludhiana-based Borlaug Institute.

The ICAR has identified that of the 28 million hectares under wheat, about 9 million hectares are categorised as being prone to sudden heat stress.

“These are the evidence of changing of weather patterns in India,” said Pramod Aggarwal, one of India’s top climate scientists and a former national professor at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

