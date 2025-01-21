'Extremely insulting to Punjabis': Bhagwant Mann slams Parvesh Verma's remarks

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reacted to BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma's remark that cars with Punjab license plate numbers had been roaming about the national capital, saying the comment was “extremely painful”. Bhagwant Mann campaigning with Satyendar Jain. (PTI)

Bhagwant Mann took to X and said that Delhi is the capital of the country and people from every state come here.

"Listen to this statement of BJP. This is extremely dangerous, worrying and insulting to Punjabis. They are marking vehicles with Punjab number plates and asking why vehicles from Punjab are roaming in Delhi. They are saying as if Punjabis are a threat to the security of the country. This is extremely insulting to me and every Punjabi in the country. Today every Punjabi is feeling extremely pained and insulted. It is not right to question the patriotism of Punjabis in this way for your dirty politics," he said.

Also read" Hardeep Puri attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Ramayan remark: ‘Does not understand…’

Bhagwant Mann also attacked union home minister Amit Shah, claiming the BJP had called the Punjabis coming from Punjab to Delhi a threat.

"Amit Shah ji, you are neither able to keep the country's border safe nor Delhi. So many thousands of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are coming to the country, don't you have a problem with them? But you are calling the Punjabis coming from Punjab to Delhi a threat to the country. You should apologize to the Punjabis," the Punjab CM added.

What Parvesh Verma said

Parvesh Verma, the BJP's candidate in the New Delhi assembly constituency, on Tuesday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged influx of vehicles from Punjab ahead of the elections in the national capital.

"Punjab CM, all the ministers and MLAs of Punjab have come here only for the New Delhi constituency. Thousands of vehicles having Punjab numbers are moving here - who are there in those vehicles? Republic Day preparations are going on, what big thing those people are going to do that may compromise our security?" he said.

The people of Delhi will vote to elect their representatives to the assembly on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

With inputs from ANI