Delhi dry days in February: Govt bans sale of liquor on these dates over election | Check timings

The government of Delhi has announced that liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in the national capital will be closed from February 3 to 5. The decision was taken because of the assembly election in Delhi. The Delhi assembly election will be conducted in a single phase on February 5. (Representational)

A gazette notification issued recently by the Delhi excise commissioner declared "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi assembly and the counting day.

The notification for dry days in Delhi said the ban on the sale of liquor will start from 6 pm on February 3 to 6 pm on February 5.

"It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls. During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever," said the notification.

It added that non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants among others, and hotels run by anyone, even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, should also not be permitted to serve liquor.

The Delhi assembly election will be conducted in a single phase on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

699 candidates in fray in Delhi assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party has won the previous two assembly elections by a massive margin. In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won 67 of the assembly's 70 seats. In 2020, the party won 62.

As many as 699 candidates are in the fray for the February 5 polls to the 70-member Delhi assembly, marking a slight increase from the number of people who fought the elections in 2020. Five years ago, 672 candidates had fought the Delhi assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 70 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 68, leaving two seats for its allies the Janata Dal and Loktantrik Jan Shakti Party.

