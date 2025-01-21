'Chinese CCTV installed by Punjab employees': Parvesh Verma questions AAP

Parvesh Verma, the BJP's candidate in the New Delhi assembly constituency, on Tuesday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged influx of vehicles from Punjab ahead of the elections in the national capital. Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, during a roadshow in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Verma, who will take on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat, said all Punjab ministers and MLAs have come only for the New Delhi constituency with thousands of vehicles with Punjab registration numbers roaming about the city.

"Punjab CM, all the ministers and MLAs of Punjab have come here only for the New Delhi constituency. Thousands of vehicles having Punjab numbers are moving here - who are there in those vehicles? Republic Day preparations are going on, what big thing those people are going to do that may compromise our security?" he said.

Parvesh Verma said he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the police over the issue. He claimed Chinese CCTV cameras are being installed by AAP members.

"Chinese CCTV cameras are being installed here by the government employees of Punjab. A few people complained to the police as the colony is in proximity to India Gate. When they were caught - they said that AAP had sent them to install CCTV... I have filed a complaint with the Election Commission and Police," Parvesh Verma alleged.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a rally in support of AAP candidates in the national capital.

"The kind of love and affection that we are getting from the people, I don't think that I need to say much. In Punjab, we have fulfilled our promises, even those promises we didn't make," he said.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed Parvesh Verma was doling out jackets, shoes and money to influence voters in the national capital.

The BJP leader refuted the charge.