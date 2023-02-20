Home / India News / Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb narrowly escapes road accident in Haryana

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the BJP state in-charge for Haryana, was going to to Chandigarh from Delhi when his car met with the accident.

ByShobhit Gupta

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb had a narrow escape after his car met with an accident on GT Road in Haryana's Panipat on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

Deb, who is also the BJP state in-charge for Haryana, was going to to Chandigarh from Delhi when his car rammed into a stationary vehicle on the GT Road between Samlakha and Panipat, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Samalkha) Om Prakash while speaking to PTI said that nobody was injured in the accident. "A car had stopped on the GT road after its tyre got punctured. Deb's vehicle which was coming from behind rammed into the stationary car", he added.

Biplab Kumar Deb was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year after Manik Saha resigned to replace him as the chief minister of Tripura.

