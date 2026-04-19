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Ex-union minister Dinesh Trivedi to be India's next ambassador to Bangladesh as nations reset ties

As a first political appointee in the neighbourhood, Trivedi will replace career diplomat Pranay Verma, who moves to Brussels as the Indian envoy to the EU.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 12:36 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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In a significant development, the Narendra Modi government has decided to send former Union Minister and Barrackpore MP, now a BJP leader, Dinesh Trivedi, as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh. As a first political appointee in the neighbourhood after a long time, Trivedi will replace career diplomat Pranay Verma, who moves to Brussels as the Indian ambassador to the EU.

Trivedi was a Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare during the UPA regime, as a member of the Trinamool Congress.(Sourced/HT Photo)

While agreement will be sought from the Tarique Rahman government in Dhaka for Trivedi, the decision to send a 75-year-old veteran politician as India’s envoy to Bangladesh is also a message of accountability to the Ministry of External Affairs' diplomats.

Trivedi was a Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare during the UPA regime, as a member of the Trinamool Congress. He resigned from the TMC on February 12, 2021 and joined the BJP on March 6, 2021.

The appointment of Trivedi comes at a time when India and Bangladesh are trying to repair their relationship after the Mohammed Yunus disaster, post-removal of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a coup, with both military and police refusing to open fire on the agitators. During the tenure of US-backed Yunus, the India-Bangladesh ties deteriorated, with the chief advisor unable to contain sectarian violence against the minority community in Bangladesh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

dinesh trivedi india bangladesh tarique rahman narendra modi
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