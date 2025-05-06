Ex-US NSA backs India’s right to hit back at terror after Pahalgam attack: ‘PM Modi exercised a great…’

After the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, former US national security advisor John Bolton said India has the right to retaliate and eliminate terrorist threats to its sovereignty and people. John Bolton, US National Security Advisor (2018-2019).(Screengrab)

India has a “legitimate right to self-defence” when confronted with terrorism, but it should exhaust all diplomatic options before considering military action, John Bolton said in an interview with NDTV.

He said India should set an example for the world by showing it had made every effort to find a peaceful resolution to the long-standing issue.

“I think Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised a great deal of restraint having been through a similar episode in 2019,” he told NDTV, referring to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed by Pak-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The response at that time was quick, with airstrikes on Jaish terror camps in Balakot.

A similar military response to the Pahalgam attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, another Pakistan-based terror group has been anticipated, especially after reports that Modi had given the armed forces a ‘free hand’ in selecting targets and carrying out strikes.

Bolton calls for US effort to resolve Kashmir tensions diplomatically

“2019 wasn't the first time a terror attack happened in India. It (the Kashmir issue) is a continuing source of tension and risk between two nuclear powers. But, and I hate to call it an ‘opportunity’, there is a moment we, i.e., the US and others, can urge both parties to say, once again, ‘let us try and find a way to prevent this from happening in the future’,” said Bolton.

“This is a very difficult problem... there is no doubt about,” he said as he offered two solutions for diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to do what it should do - “establish control over its territory and make sure terror attacks are not launched from there against India or any other country”.

“I think there are two possible approaches to take and am sure the Indian government has already thought of this. No 1. I'd be concerned about the growing Chinese influence on Pakistan. This needs to be put on the table between India and Pak... India should tell Pak, 'we should resolve this and not let others influence it. Pak should be concerned about this too.”

Bolton suggested that India should approach China, as a neighbouring country, and urge it to pressure Pakistan to control terror groups. If both efforts fail, he said, India could then claim it exhausted all diplomatic options to avoid significant escalation.

“And, No 2. India should go to China and say 'we expect you, as a bordering country with us, to press Pakistan to control these terror groups. If both these fail then India can say we tried to do everything from a diplomatic perspective and avoid significant escalation.”

Precise strike gives India edge, says Bolton

Bolton said that if India's retaliation was targeted and precise, it would show that India had no broader intentions and offer Pakistan a chance to step back and resume diplomatic talks.

“I think if India's retaliation was directed against the group that carried out the attack... if it were precise... then it would demonstrate India has no larger ambition (and) it would give Pakistan a face-saver opportunity... to step back and restart diplomatic negotiations…”

“Even neighbours can disagree... and disagree strongly... but resorting to terrorism is never an acceptable way of expressing disagreement,” Bolton said.