Eye on mahapanchayats, Samayukt Kisan Morcha to decide future of farm stir today
The umbrella organisation of the farmers' unions protesting against three farm laws, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, will meet today to decide the road lying ahead of the farmers' protest which witnessed several trajectories since it began in November.
The protesting unions have rejected the Centre's proposal of putting the laws in the backburner for one and a half years. After the rejection, no fresh date for further consultation after the 11th round was decided, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Rajya Sabha said that the agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is in constant touch with the farmers.
Environment of enmity must end: Farm unions
After Republic Day violence, the image of the so-far farmers' protest became sullied. Farmers union leaders also came under fire. The executive committee meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha comes at a time when a need to reset the direction of the protest is being felt.
As the issues of the farmers have gained massive support in the mahapanchayats held so far, the focus from now onwards will be to organise more such mahapanchayats. Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who became the revival force of the farmers protest after Republic Day setback, has started attending these panchayats drawing a huge number of crowd. Tikait has attended three mahapanchayats so far — Jind, Dadri, Kurukshetra. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has addressed a mahapanchayat in Rajasthan; Priyanka Gandhi will address one in Saharanpur.
The last programme of the farmers was peaceful 'chakka jam', which garnered support from across the country. Rakesh Tikait said the Centre has "time" till October to repeal the laws dropping hints that the protest will go on till October.
In October 2021, it will be a year of the protest and farmers are mulling future path as farmers sitting on the borders and continuing the protest is not resolving the deadlock. The future plan includes holding more mahapanchayats where prominent farmer leaders will be present; sending out the message that farmers are open to discussion; not compromise on their demand of a complete withdrawal of the farm laws.
