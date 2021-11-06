'Eyes will be gouged out, hands chopped’: BJP MP issues warning

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Sharma in an apparent warning to Congress said that ‘eyes will be gouged out’ and ‘hands chopped off’ if former Haryana minister Manish Grover is targeted.

#WATCH | Congress&Deepender Hooda should listen

that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover (BJP leader) then we'll take their eyes out. If they put hands on him then their hands will be chopped off: BJP MP Dr Arvind Sharma in Haryana's Rohtak on yday's incident at Kiloi pic.twitter.com/RhhZuq0PGL — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

His remarks come after Grover and other BJP leaders were held up for hours inside a temple in Rohtak’s Kiloi after several villagers and farmers staged a protest outside on Friday. The BJP held a protest in Rohtak against the Congress, alleging that it was responsible for the incident on Friday.

“If any eye is raised against Manish Grover then that eye will be gouged out and if any hand is raised then that hand will be chopped off. Will not spare,” Sharma said, warning Congress and its leader Deepender Hooda. “There is no doubt that the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat was won because of Manish Grover,” Sharma further added.

Sharma, while addressing a gathering, also said Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda were the reason behind Grover being targeted on Friday as Deepender Hooda lost the Lok Sabha polls because of Grover.

The police and the district administration on Friday took hours to calm down the protesters and end the standoff following which the leaders left the premises. A report from PTI said that the protesters, who were mostly farmers, demanded Grover’s apology over an unspecified issue but the deputy superintendent of police said the demonstrators were opposed to the presence of the BJP leaders in Kiloi.

Grover and other BJP leaders went to a temple in Kiloi from where they planned to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling a statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the seer's samadhi in Kedarnath live.

Protesting farmers in Haryana over the past year have opposed programmes which are supposed to be attended by BJP leaders and in most cases, they also held protests to raise their opposition to the three farm laws. The groups also opposed programmes organised by BJP coalition partner in Haryana Jannayak Janta Party as well.