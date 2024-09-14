FAC defers decision on police battalions in Assam’s forests

The Forest Advisory Committee has decided to defer its decision on ex-post facto forest clearance to police battalions being constructed in violation of the Forest Conservation Act in Hailakandi and Geleky reserved forest in Assam. The minutes of FAC’s meeting held on August 27, available on Parivesh website, state that FAC has also directed the regional office of Union environment ministry to complete proceedings against the officers responsible for violation. (AFP)

In Geleky Reserved Forest, FAC has directed that Assam government to exclude the diverted forest area for exploratory drilling by ONGC, and submit a revised proposal. “The regional office of MoEFCC shall initiate action against those responsible for the violation and stop ongoing constructions,” the minutes said.

These constructions involve use of 11.5 Ha at Damchera in Innerline Reserved Forest under Hailakandi Division and diversion of 28 Ha forest land for the purpose of the establishment of Commando Battalion Camp in the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border area of Geleky Reserved Forest.

The decision to defer these projects was welcomed by activists.

Apart from applying for ex-post facto forest clearance for these two diversions, the state government has also appealed that MK Yadava, former principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Assam who allowed diversion of these lands in violation of the law, be condoned, and that imposition of all penal provisions on the official be withdrawn.

“Action on Yadava… would give a stern message to other officials in the country who willfully violate the norms,” said Rohit Choudhury, RTI and wildlife activist.