Facebook apologises for identifying Kashmir as independent

Facebook on Wednesday apologised for identifying Kashmir independent of India in a blog post while referring to geographies, where multiple networks tied to Iran engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour. When groups of pages or people work together to mislead others about who they are and what they are doing, it is known as coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

“We mistakenly included ‘Kashmir’ in our blog post when listing the countries and regions impacted by the Iranian network we disrupted for coordinated inauthentic behaviour. Kashmir was the subject of some of the content shared by this network, but it should not have been included in that list. We have corrected this in the blog post and we apologise for any confusion caused,” Facebook said in an emailed statement.

On 26 March, Facebook said it removed 2,632 pages, groups and accounts connected to Iran for impersonating political groups and media organisations to influence political thought in countries around the world.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 00:21 IST