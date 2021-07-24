Faced many challenges but satisfied with work during tenure: K’taka CM

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said he faced various challenges from the day his tenure began but he was satisfied with the developmental work he did.

The 78-year-old’s statement comes against the backdrop of increased speculation over his political future, with a section of party leaders hinting that he was likely to be replaced as the chief minister.

“From the day I took charge as the chief minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again there is a flood-like situation,” Yediyurappa said. He added that despite facing these challenges he was able to carry out developmental works, in the Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency.

“I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts into the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-around development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth,” he said.

“I’m going”, is the between-the-lines message Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Karnataka have taken away from a series of recent statements made by Yediyurappa. He had visited Delhi last week to meet party leadership but sidestepped questions about the buzz over a leadership change in the state.

On Wednesday night, he tweeted asking his followers not to indulge in any protests. “I’m privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP… I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests or indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party.”

This was followed by a statement on Thursday, where he said that he would abide by any decision taken by the party leadership. Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said that everything will become clear after the event on July 26, commemorating the second-year anniversary of his government.

“Amit Shah and our national president (JP) Nadda have immense faith in me. As you know, no one above the age of 75 years is given any posts or positions by the party. But considering my work, the national leadership has given me the opportunity to be in power till 78. I will finish two years as chief minister on (July) 26. My aim is to strengthen the party and bring our government back to power once again,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM has the solid backing of the Lingayat mutts, which in the past have issued ultimatums against his removal. Seers from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community are scheduled to hold a religious convention on Sunday during which they could push for the continuation of Yediyurappa’s tenure, political observers said.

“This will be the first of its kind [convention] and deliberation on a host of issues that are faced down by various communities in the state will be discussed. Besides, discussions on the present political scenario could also be held,” Sri Dingaleshwar Swami, the seer of Balehosur mutt, said.