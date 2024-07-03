DU’s Faculty of Law defers LLB exams beginning tomorrow, cites V-C’s orders

NEW DELHI: Hours before the LLB examinations scheduled to start on Thursday, Delhi University’s (DU) Faculty of Law released a notice on Wednesday informing students that the examinations have been postponed. The Faculty of Law’s LLB exams were scheduled to start on July 4 and end on July 26. (X/FacultyofLawDU)

“Under the orders of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II, IV, VI term scheduled from 4th July are postponed,” it said, without citing any reasons.

HT has reviewed the notice.

Anju Vali Tikoo, head and dean of Faculty of Law, said, “The notice has been issued in accordance with the Vice Chancellor’s orders. New dates will be announced soon.”

The exams were scheduled to start on July 4 and end on July 26.

Parichay Yadav (24), a term II LLB student, said: “It is obviously inconvenient when the examination gets cancelled mere hours before. But at this point, we do not even know what happened or why they have been postponed,” he said.

“A lot of students had booked tickets to go home after the exams. Now they are having to cancel those as we do not even know how much the exams will be postponed,” he added.