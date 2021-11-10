Fadnavis' wife has one word for Nawab Malik amid BJP-NCP slugfest

With the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan turning into a slugfest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the BJP, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has recently described NCB leader and Maharashtra minister as 'spoilt'. In a tweet, the banker who is not new to controversies, Amruta Fadnavis wrote Nawab Malik is 'spoilt'.

बिगड़े नवाब ने-

प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स पर प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स,

प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स पर प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स,

प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स पर प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स बुलाई-

लेकिन हर बार झूठ और मक्कारी की ही बाते हमे सुनाई,

लक्ष्य इनका एक ही है,मेरे भई-

बचाना है इन्हें अपना जमाई और काली कमाई!#NawabMalik — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) November 9, 2021

"The spoilt Nawab is holding press conference after press conference... but every time he has only lies to offer. The target is only to safeguard 'jamai and kaali kamai' (son-in-law and black money),'" Amruta tweeted.

What started as a war of words by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who targetted the Narcotics Control Bureau and its Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede has now turned into a full-blown political war between Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik dropping 'bombs' against each other every day.

Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged Nawab Malik, his family members of two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts were involved in a dubious land deal. Nawab Malik, on the other hand, said while fake notes were seized in other states after demonetisation on November 8 2016, there was not a single such instance in Maharashtra as Fadnavis swept the case under the carpet. Malik also said that Sameer Wankhede at that time was the joint director of the DRI.

चलो आज BJP और ड्रग्स पेडलर के रिश्तों पे चर्चा करते है pic.twitter.com/FVjbOQ8jvf — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

Nawab Malik had earlier tweeted a photo of Amruta Fadnavis with alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana.

In a press meet on Wednesday, Nawab Malik alleged Fadnavis appointed people with criminal background when he was the chief minister. Fro example, the NCP minister said one Munna Yadav from Nagpur was made the chairman of the Maharashtra Construction Workers Welfare Board despite criminal charges like murder registered against him. Malik alleged that Fadnavis also sheltered an individual whose second wife was a Bangladeshi.