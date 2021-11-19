Home / India News / Failed to convince farmers of benefits of the laws: Agriculture minister Tomar
Failed to convince farmers of benefits of the laws: Agriculture minister Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar lamented that the decision to repeal the three farm laws was taken because the government failed to explain the benefits of the laws to the farmers
A file photo of union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. On Friday, he lamented that the government failed to convince the protesting farmers of the benefits of the three farm laws that PM Narendra Modi has said will be repealed. (PTI/File)
A file photo of union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. On Friday, he lamented that the government failed to convince the protesting farmers of the benefits of the three farm laws that PM Narendra Modi has said will be repealed. (PTI/File)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:06 PM IST
ByMalavika Murali

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar lamented that the decision had to be taken because the government failed to explain the benefits of the laws to the protesting farmers.

“The prime minister had brought the three bills that were passed by the Parliament. They would have benefited farmers. The prime minister’s clear intention was to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. But I am pained that we failed to explain benefits to some farmers of the nation,” Tomar said.

The minister maintained that government is committed towards the welfare of farmers and development of the agricultural sector.

Tomar said the PM has decided that a committee will be formed to tackle issues related to zero budget farming, minimum support price (MSP), and crop diversification. The committee will comprise representatives from the Centre and state governments as well as farmers, agricultural scientists and economists.

The three farm laws that sparked over a year of protests and will now be repealed are: the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Protesting farmers who took to the streets since November last year have been arguing that the laws, if implemented, would leave them at the mercy of the big businesses.

Friday, November 19, 2021
