‘Failure for us…': MCD additional commissioner admits to protesting Delhi students | Watch

Additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Tariq Thomas on Wednesday interacted with the protesting students who are on a hunger strike against the death of three UPSC aspirants after the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded with rainwater on July 27. Additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Tariq Thomas in Old Rajinder Nagar on Wednesday.(ANI)

During the interaction, Tariq Thomas admitted that it was a failure of MCD officials that the incident took place and that it should not have happened.

“It is a failure for all of us and me personally also. It is a failure for us as officers that this incident has happened... This should not have happened. We should have done our duty better, there is no excuse...,” Tariq Thomas is heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI on social media platform X.

The protest outside the coaching institutes in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar continue for the fourth day on Wednesday. The students have been protesting because they believe that their demands have not been met yet. A delegation of students was later taken by the police bus to the MCD commission office to meet with the officials.

The protesting students, however, said they will not stop other students from going to the institutes or colleges.

In a similar appeal to the protesting students, Delhi Police's additional DCP, Sachin Sharma, recently said he was feeling the same emotions as them because he was a “part of you”.

“Three people have died. Why will we hide anything? We assure you that we will do whatever is legally possible. The investigation is on...,” said Sachin Sharma.

He appealed to the protestors to not think that he wasn't feeling anything because he was wearing the police uniform.

"I was part of you. I can completely understand what you are going through because I am also going through the same. Don't think that since I am wearing the uniform I am feeling nothing... I am feeling a lot. But I have some responsibilities as well. I hope that you also get these responsibilities very soon," he said.

On Tuesday, students and representatives of 15 coaching institutions met the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at his house.

A student who was in the meeting said "We demanded 3 crore compensation for the students who died in the incidents, though the coaching centre has not disclosed the compensation amount but they have agreed to pay the compensation".

(With inputs from ANI)