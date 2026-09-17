‘Fake Alert’: MEA flags malicious posts after Ramaphosa illness triggers rumours

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to stay away from public events after being advised to rest by his medical team triggered rumours of several leaders being affected by their presence at the Brics Summit — a development swiftly dismissed by the external affairs ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the Brics Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

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A statement issued on Wednesday by South Africa’s Presidency said that Ramaphosa will stay away from public engagements “due to ill health”. Ramaphosa, 73, who returned to South Africa from the Brics Summit in New Delhi on Monday, has been advised by his medical team to “rest and recover”, the statement said.

Ramaphosa has asked ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements, the statement said without giving details of his ailment.

South Africa’s deputy president Paul Mashatile, too, has not been seen in public since July as he is recovering after a minor medical procedure.

The South African statement, coming on the heels of rumours triggered by Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping the dinner for Brics leaders at Bharat Mandapam on September 12, led to some reports and social media posts about world leaders being affected by their presence at the Brics Summit during September 12-13.

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{{^usCountry}} The external affairs ministry’s fact-checking handle on social media dismissed these reports and said in a post: “Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The external affairs ministry’s fact-checking handle on social media dismissed these reports and said in a post: “Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!” {{/usCountry}}

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People familiar with the matter said rumours had initially begun after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupted his speech on the first day of the summit to turn towards Xi and ask, “Is it okay?”

A person familiar with the arrangements for the event and present in the room when the incident occurred said that Modi was referring to an apparent issue with Xi’s translation device. The device was adjusted by Chinese officials accompanying Xi, and Modi resumed his speech without incident, the people said.

The people said that Xi, 73, had skipped the dinner solely because he was tired after a long day of engagements and had gone back to his hotel to rest. China was represented at the dinner for Brics leaders by foreign minister Wang Yi.

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After flying into India in the afternoon on September 12, Xi participated in engagements related to the Brics Summit and also held a bilateral meeting with Modi — their first interaction on Indian soil in seven years. Xi was in India for less than 24 hours, and left before lunch on September 13.