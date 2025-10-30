A fake nuclear scientist, a ‘dead’ brother & secret maps: Inside Delhi–Mumbai ‘espionage’ trail

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Adil Hussaini (59), who has been accused of spying for foreign countries and running a fake passport racket with his brother, who was previously caught posing as a fake nuclear scientist.
Adil Hussaini was arrested by the Special Cell and booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. The police are yet to invoke espionage charges under the Official Secrets Act, as reported by HT.
Adil Hussaini's arrest came after his brother, Akhtar Hussain Ahmed, was nabbed by the Mumbai Police earlier this month. During interrogation, he had claimed that his family, including his brother, were dead.
Here's how the case has unfolded so far:
On October 17, Akhtar Hussain Ahmed was detained at his Versova residence by the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Two counterfeit identity cards from the country’s leading nuclear facility were recovered from him — each with a different name. One of the names used was “Alexander Palmer”, and the other “Ali Reza Hoseini.”
According to the police, maps, diagrams of vital installations and other suspicious documents have been recovered from Akhtar. As per an NDTV report, which cited unidentified sources, a total of 14 maps have been recovered from him.
Hussaini had created a fake identity, complete with forged educational degrees, a fake passport, an Aadhaar card, and a PAN card, according to the police.
Investigators said that Hussaini was intrigued by physics and espionage, often introducing himself as a secret agent or nuclear expert, as reported by HT.
According to them, he had previously worked in the Middle East, in oil and marketing firms, but was deported from Dubai in 2004. Hussaini was accused of attempting to sell “sensitive information” regarding India. However, investigations by the police, central agencies, and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) revealed no wrongdoing.
Hussaini used his fake scientist persona to connect with foreign nationals, travel internationally, and supposedly acquire money while claiming access to secret information.
According to the Delhi Police, which arrested Hussaini's brother, Adil was also working with his brother to supply sensitive information to foreign countries and procure multiple Indian passports using forged documents.
“We suspect the brothers have connections with nuclear and defence agencies abroad and may have shared sensitive data,” an officer told HT.
The police are currently searching for Mohammad Iliyaas Mohammad Ismail from Jamshedpur, who assisted Khan in preparing Hussaini’s forged documents.