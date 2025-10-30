A fake nuclear scientist, a ‘dead’ brother & secret maps: Inside Delhi–Mumbai ‘espionage’ trail

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Adil Hussaini (59), who has been accused of spying for foreign countries and running a fake passport racket with his brother, who was previously caught posing as a fake nuclear scientist. Akhtar Hussain Ahmed, who has been posing as a fake BARC scientist, produced before a Mumbai court by the crime branch's crime Intelligence unit (CIU) on Oct 29, 2025. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Adil Hussaini was arrested by the Special Cell and booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. The police are yet to invoke espionage charges under the Official Secrets Act, as reported by HT.

Adil Hussaini's arrest came after his brother, Akhtar Hussain Ahmed, was nabbed by the Mumbai Police earlier this month. During interrogation, he had claimed that his family, including his brother, were dead.