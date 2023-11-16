close_game
News / India News / 'Fake…symbol of Cong's frustration': Mayawati on viral video ahead of polls

‘Fake…symbol of Cong's frustration’: Mayawati on viral video ahead of polls

Nov 16, 2023 07:48 PM IST

“The promotion by Congress of a completely wrong and fake video… is unfortunate and a symbol of their frustration…" BSP Chief wrote on X.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at the Congress for allegedly sharing a fake video of hers in which she was heard saying that her party would go to any extent to defeat the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Labelling the video as ‘fake’, Mayawati wrote on X in Hindi, “The promotion by Congress of a completely wrong and fake video like 'even if BJP wins but Congress should not win' before voting in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan etc. is unfortunate and a symbol of their frustration…"

The BSP leader further appealed to the people to beware of the tactics of opposition parties. She said, “Congress' extreme false propaganda is continuing in these states, while BSP has appealed to the people in the election meetings to vote and beware of the tactics of opposition parties like 'saam, daam, dand, bhed' etc., which is not a strong position of the party. Seeing this, it is clear from the panic of Congress.”

Mayawati's response came after a viral video of her's surfaced on the internet on Thursday. In the video the BSP chief was heard saying, “Will do anything possible to defeat the Congress candidates in upcoming polls… Will also give votes to BJP candidates if needed.”

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has forged an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, in Rajasthan and Telangana, the BSP will be contesting the polls independently.

The BSP polled 4.03% votes and won six assembly seats in the assembly elections in Rajasthan in 2018. In Madhya Pradesh, it polled 5.01% votes and won two seats whereas in Chhattisgarh, the party polled 3.87% votes and won two seats.

