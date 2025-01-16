'Family friend' Supriya Sule dials Karisma Kapoor after Saif Ali Khan attacked | Details

Hours after a robber intruded into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s home in Mumbai Bandra’s area and allegedly stabbed him, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and member of parliament Supriya Sule expressed concern over his safety and said the attack was "worrisome". NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule talked to Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra home.(ANI)

Supriya Sule is a friend of Saif Ali Khan’s wife and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor’s family, PTI reported. After being informed of the attack, she talked to Kareena Kapoor’s sister Karisma Kapoor over a phone call. However, she refused to share details of the conversation and asked the media to wait for an official statement from the family.

"Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," she said.

According to the PTI report, Karisma Kapoor apparently told Supriya Sule that Kareena had returned home while Saif was still in the hospital. She also talked to Karisma about how the intruder barged into Saif and Kareena’s home.

Maharashtra opposition reaction

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also raised concerns over the safety of people in Bandra. “What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

“If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery,” she added, also emphasising on the murder of politician Baba Siddique and the amped up security, including bullet-proof windows, at actor Salman Khan’s home, all of this in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil also jumped onto the bandwagon and criticized the state government for the poor law and order situation. "The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. There is pressure from the government on the administration. There is political interference...This is a sheer failure of the Home Minister and the government. Political interference should stop immediately. If the Chief Minister is very busy then the Home Ministry should be given to an independent competent minister," he told news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut also reacted to the attack and said that such incidents happen everyday in slums. “In Mumbai, an artist like Saif Ali Khan is attacked in his most secure house ... How is the common public safe? Such incidents are happening every day in slums.... Saif Ali Khan is a celebrity, that is why you have come to know about this news,” an ANI report quoted him as saying.

Saif Ali Khan out of danger

After being treated for multiple stab wounds, Saif Ali Khan is now out of danger, said his team. In the early hours of Thursday morning, an intruder barged into Saif’s Bandra home and attacked him. The actor was subsequently taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital where he was treated for six stab wounds.

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," read the statement.

Saif suffered six stab wounds on his body, including one near the spine and one on neck, said Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani.