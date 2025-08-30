Family of 7 killed in J&K's Reasi after house collapses due to landslide

Tragedy hit a family of seven in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district during the early hours of Saturday as their house collapsed due to a landslide, burying the entire family beneath its debris. Among the seven people who have died in Reasi, five were children aged 12, 10, 8, 6, and 4.(HT Photo)

All seven members of the family remained buried for three to four hours before their bodies were retrieved from the debris on Saturday morning, said Waqar Yunus, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Reasi's Mahore.

According to Yunus, the landslide was triggered by a cloudburst. The tragic incident happened at around 3 am on Saturday.

Among the seven people who have died, five were children aged 12, 10, 8, 6, and 4.

Distressing visuals from the spot show villagers retrieving the bodies of the family buried under not just debris but also mud. While the house in which the family was residing collapsed due to mudslide and cloudburst late at night, the villagers only got to know about it in the morning and rushed to the spot.

3 killed in Ramban after cloudburst

In another part of the state, three people died and two are missing due to a cloudburst in Ramban district's Rajgad area on Saturday. According to a police officer, the cloudburst hit the region at around 12:30 am on Saturday.

“Around 12.30 am, a cloudburst hit Drubla Natna in Rajgarh. Two houses and a school building were hit. As a result, three people have lost their lives while two remain missing. A rescue operation has been launched,” said the police officer.

The two incidents are latest in a series of several such tragedies that have hit Jammu and Kashmir recently during monsoon. At least 138 people died in the state due to rain-related incidents in the state's Kishtwar, Kathua and Reasi districts from August 14 to 26, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is likely in isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir from August 30 to September 2.