Sat, Aug 30, 2025
At least 3 killed, 2 missing after cloudburst in Rajgarh area of Jammu’s Ramban district

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 08:32 am IST

Around 12.30 am, a cloudburst hit Drubla Natna in Rajgarh. Two houses and a school building were hit: Police

Jammu: At least three people were killed and two others are missing after a cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday, officials said. A rescue operation is underway.

The district administration has mobilised teams to provide relief to the affected people. (Representative photo)
“Around 12.30 am, a cloudburst hit Drubla Natna in Rajgarh. Two houses and a school building were hit. As a result, three people have lost their lives while two remain missing. A rescue operation has been launched,” a police officer said.

The district administration has mobilised teams to provide relief to the affected people.

The Jammu region has witnessed mass death and destruction in the recent spell of heavy rains.

Also Read: Met predicts moderate to heavy rain in Jammu

From August 14 to 26, at least 138 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents in Kishtwar, Kathua and Reasi districts.

The Met department has predicted one or two spells of rain and thunder at a few places in the Jammu division from Friday afternoon and towards late night till September 2.

Also Read: 16 trains cancelled, 10 short-terminated in Punjab, J&K

“A spell of light to moderate rain at scattered to fairly widespread places, with possibility of moderate to heavy rain and thundershower at few districts of Jammu division, are likely,” said a Met official.

He advised the people to stay alert.

“There is possibility of moderate to heavy rain and thundershower at few places of Jammu division during Saturday early morning to September 1 late night and September 2 early morning,” he said.

