Family of CRPF soldier injured in Pulwama attack wants to meet him now

Satyanarayan Kumar, a resident of Gorakhpur’s Gulhariya area, complained of uneasiness and had to be rushed to a hospital after he saw on TV his son was injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, the family said Sunday.

On Saturday night, Kumar was watching news on television when he saw his son, Awadhesh, 30, being treated at an Army hospital in Pulwama. News channels were broadcasting footage of Home Minister Rajnath Singh visiting the hospital where CRPF jawans injured in the attack were being treated.

Shortly after this, Kumar developed health complications and was admitted to a hospital, his other son, Amit, said.

Amit said then he made a call to the Army, which confirmed Awadhesh had been injured in the attack and was recuperating.

“We watched Rajnath Singh meeting my injured brother at the hospital on Doordarshan at around 7.30 pm on Saturday. He seemed to have suffered injuries in head and hands and the entire family was worried,” Amit said.

“But officials on the phone assured his condition was stable,” he said.

He said he now wants to meet his brother to know about his well-being.

“We are worried and want to meet him. We have written to the Army (about this),” he added.

Awadhesh Kumar joined the Central Reserve Police Force in 2011.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed and five were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the soldiers on Thursday, nearly 20 kilometres outside Srinagar. The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles in which the CRPF soldiers were heading to the Kashmir Valley.

