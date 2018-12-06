Family of the cop killed in Bulandshahr meets CM Yogi Adityanath: Govt to pay off loans, name road after him

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family of the cop who died in Bulandshahr mob violence that justice would be done to him and that the government will pay off all their educational and other loans, a minister said.

The family of Inspector Subodh Singh, who died on Monday after being attacked by mob protesting over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, met the chief minister in Lucknow on Thursday.

Among the other decisions conveyed to the family was Rs 50 lakh compensation for them and a road to be named after Singh, said minister Atul Garg. The government is also considering naming a college after the slain cop.

“We met the Chief Minister and he has assured us that we will get justice”, said Shrey Pratap Singh, son of inspector Subodh Singh:

(Watch: Snatch his gun’: Video shows how mob attacked UP cop killed in violence)

Police have named Yogesh Raj, the convenor of the Bulandshahr unit of the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), as the main accused among 28 people. Raj is yet to be arrested.

Singh was one of the two persons killed in the violence following alleged cow slaughter in a Bulandshahr village. Singh’s widow Rajni has threatened to commit suicide in Bulandshahr, if those guilty for killing her husband go unpunished.

Rajni has alleged that there seemed to be a conspiracy to kill her husband. “Where were the cops and driver accompanying him when he was attacked,” Rajni had asked before the funeral on Tuesday.

The widow had also talked about ‘threats’ received by her husband in the past. Manisha Chauhan, sister of slain cop, has demanded a CBI probe and wanted to know if the death had any connection with the investigations Singh had carried out, including that of the Dadri lynching case in which Akhlaq was killed in 2015 allegedly after beef was found in his house.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg met the family of the slain inspector and handed over confirmation that Rs 40 lakh had been transferred to the account of the dependent Subodh Singh.

Yogi Adityanath’s decision to meet the slain inspector’s family is being considered significant in the backdrop of reports of simmering unrest in a section of police personnel who allegedly sympathized with constable Prashant Chaudhary arrested for killing of IT firm executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow recently.

ently.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 10:06 IST