Bulandshahr violence: Will shoot myself if guilty go unpunished, says slain inspector’s wife

Rajni Rathore, the wife of slain police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, threatened to commit suicide at the Bulandshahr police lines, if those guilty of killing her husband went unpunished.

Demanding a CBI probe into the incident, she also said she would like to punish the culprits herself once they were caught.

Rajni Rathore accompanied the mortal remains of her husband to his paternal village Taregawan in Etah district on Tuesday. She broke down repeatedly as she reached her in-laws’ house, which she last visited in January when Subodh lost his mother.

“My husband was a brave man. He used to lead from the front. But he was so shamefully ditched by his colleagues in the police force while he was tackling those protesting against cow slaughter at a village in Bulandshahr district on Monday. His mobile phone and pistol were nowhere to be found. He went down discharging his duty,” she said as she sat beside her husband’s body before the funeral.

“Bring my husband’s killers to me, I will punish them with my hands. I want a CBI probe to reveal the actual facts and reasons behind my husband’s death. The extensive probe should also lead to action against the accompanying policemen who left my husband alone,” she said.

“My husband was killed in a planned manner as part of conspiracy. If the guilty go unpunished, I will commit suicide by shooting myself at the Bulandshahr police lines,” she said.

She said her husband was committed to his job as a policeman and had a golden heart.

“He always used to help the women in need of justice and specially cared for the poor,” she said.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 08:51 IST