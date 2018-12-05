Son of UP cop killed in Bulandshahr violence wants to join police force

He may have lost his father to mob violence but Shrey Singh said on Tuesday that he would love to grow up and join the police force, thereby emulating the example set by inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who died in violent clashes in Bulandshahr a day before.

Shrey, who is a college student at Noida, questioned the state of law and order in society.

“It was shocking to hear about the death of my father and I feel that the society should think how many times unruly mobs would take the law in their hands,” he said before performing the last rites at Singh’s home village of Taregawan in Etah district.

Grief hung over the village as people trooped in to pay their respects and family members demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. Rajni Rathore, Singh’s widow, threatened to commit suicide at the Bulandshahr police lines if those guilty of killing her husband went unpunished.

“My husband was a brave man. He used to lead from the front… my husband was killed in a planned manner as part of conspiracy. If the guilty go unpunished, I will commit suicide by shooting myself at the Bulandshahr police lines,” she said, as tears rolled down her eyes.

District magistrate of Etah, IP Pandey, and senior superintendent of police Ashish Tiwari held closed-door discussions with upset kin of the deceased. Wrapped in the tricolour, Singh’s body was brought to Etah Police Lines, where senior officers offered floral tributes. As the procession made its way to Taregawan village, many policemen and local villagers joined to pay their last respects. The government announced Rs 40 lakh for his wife and Rs 10 lakh for his parents.

Read | Bajrang Dal man main accused in Bulandshahr cop’s killing during cow slaughter protests

“My brother died on duty, saving many lives. He should be accorded the status of a martyr and chief minister should visit our village to condole his death and be with the family in this hour of grief,” said Atul Kumar, Singh’s elder brother and a retired army man. “The CM should have talked to his wife,” he added.

At the house of the other man who died in Monday’s violence, ripples of anger surged through the crowd. Amarjeet Singh, the father of 21-year-old Sumit who was killed in the violence, alleged that a police bullet had killed his son. Amarjeet, a small farmer who owns eight bigha of land, threatened to stage a sit-in protest and observe ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence) if the family’s demands were not fulfilled. He also complained to local MP Bhola Singh that police and officials deliberately delayed his son’s post-mortem.

After a tense six-hour discussion, Sumit’s last rites were performed under tight security. Addition district magistrate (administration) of Bulandshahr, Arvind Mishra, announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the family and said he would forward the demands of the family to the state government.

Police also agreed to remove Sumit’s name from the FIR lodged in connection with Monday’s violence.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 08:41 IST