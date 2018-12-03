Cop killed in Bulandshahr mob violence was shot in the head, UP sets up special team

A police inspector, who had been the investigating officer in the Akhlaq lynching case of Dadri in 2015, and a 21-year-old villager died of gunshot wounds as a mob went on the rampage while protesting against alleged illegal cow slaughter in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police and district administration officials said. Police said villagers opened fire during the violence.

Five police personnel, including a circle officer, were also injured.

The state government has ordered an SIT probe, besides inquiry by the additional director general (intelligence) and a magisterial probe, ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar said in Lucknow.

The separate probes were announced after chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed displeasure over the incident and condoled the loss of lives. Additional forces have been rushed to the trouble spot.

Additional director general of police, Meerut zone, Prashant Kumar said the protesters pelted police with stones and indulged in arson, setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi police outpost on fire.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, station house officer of Syana police station, died due to a bullet injury in his left eyebrow, said ADG Anand Kumar. Singh was the investigating officer in the Akhlaq lynching case of Dadri from September 28, 2015 till November 9, 2015, said Kumar, replying to a query raised by some media persons.

However, a different IO had filed the charge sheet in the Akhlaq case in March 2016.

About the death of local youth Sumit, 21, Kumar said, “Initial reports from the Meerut hospital, where the boy was rushed, indicate entry and exit of wounds of a bullet.”

However, only after post mortem examination will it be clear whether the wound was from a bullet fired by cops or by locals, he added. The trouble began after villagers recovered cow carcasses in Mahaw village, Kumar said.

“Protesters from Mahaw, Chingarwathi and Nai Bash villages dumped the carcasses on a tractor-trolley and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway under Syana police station,” he said.

“Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh reached the spot, along with other police personnel, and pacified villagers. Initially, the issue was resolved and villagers were assured of a thorough probe,” he added.

But the violence flared up when police tried to clear the road blockade and remove the protestors, he said.

“There was heavy brick-batting by villagers. When cops resorted to a cane charge, villagers opened fire with country-made guns. In order to control the situation, police opened fire in the air to disperse the mob,” the ADG said. “In the ensuing violence, SHO Subodh Kumar Singh was injured and rushed to a hospital in Bulandshahr where he died.”

The mob torched 10 vehicles, including those of the police.

Bulandshahar district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha also confirmed the inspector’s death. An FIR was lodged against seven people, whose names have not been disclosed, he added. Senior superintendent of police KB Singh said heavy police force was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

The district magistrate said police had to open fire in self-defence. Meerut divisional commissioner Aneeta C Meshram said she was rushing to the spot to take stock of the situation.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 22:10 IST