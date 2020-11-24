e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farm Bills protests: Punjab farmers, Centre to meet for second round of talks on Dec 3

Farm Bills protests: Punjab farmers, Centre to meet for second round of talks on Dec 3

The secretary has sent the invitation to the farmer bodies on behalf of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Food Minister Piyush Goyal is also expected to be present in the meeting.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Punjab farmers have been demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and replace them with another set of laws framed after wider consultation with stakeholders.
Punjab farmers have been demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and replace them with another set of laws framed after wider consultation with stakeholders. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
         

The Centre on Tuesday said it has invited farmer unions from Punjab for the second round of ministerial talks on December 3 to resolve differences over the new agriculture laws.

The meeting comes after farmer leaders laid a condition for another central ministerial meeting while calling off their ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab on Monday and lifted the nearly two-month-long blockade, allowing resumption of only goods trains.

Speaking to PTI, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said, “We have called the representatives of over 30 farmer organisations for the second round of discussion on December 3 at Vigyan Bhawan at 11 am”.

The secretary has sent the invitation to the farmer bodies on behalf of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Food Minister Piyush Goyal is also expected to be present in the meeting.

Officials from food and agriculture departments of the Punjab government have also been invited for the talks.

The first round of talks was held on November 13, but it remained inconclusive, with both sides sticking to their ground.

Punjab farmers have been demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and replace them with another set of laws framed after wider consultation with stakeholders. They also demanded a guarantee on the MSP front, as they claimed that these new laws may lead to the end of minimum support prices (MSP) procurement, which the Centre has denied.

When asked about their demand on MSP, the secretary said, “Earlier laws too did not have any mention of MSP. Even the new agri-laws do not mention it. MSP is mentioned only in the National Food Security Act (NFSA) which has not been changed. Till Public Distribution System (PDS) is there, MSP will continue”.

The Prime Minister has also stated this and even the Union Agriculture Minister has said in Parliament that MSP will continue, he added.

“We have explained in detail to farmer unions about this issue. Hopefully, we will resolve the issue with them at the December 3 meeting,” he noted.

tags
top news
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 situation in Bengal under control, CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi
Covid-19 situation in Bengal under control, CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi
Task force formed for Covid vaccine distribution: Thackeray tells Modi
Task force formed for Covid vaccine distribution: Thackeray tells Modi
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In